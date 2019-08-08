BINGHAM, Maine — Devan Demmons was at the Bingham General Store on Sunday night with her parents, husband and service dog.

Demmons was asked to leave the store. Her family is now hoping to educate the public on laws surrounding service animals.

"Our goal is to education the general population and raise awareness of this situation in hopes of protecting other from the humiliation and embarrassment provided to our daughter," her mother, Sue Richards wrote on Facebook.

Richards also writes that her daughter suffers from dysautonomia, POTS and EDS. Richards also writes that in the last four years, Demmons' service dog has learned to figure out and notify her before she has a syncope event, giving her time to get down on the floor and minimize the injury to her body.

Timothy Earle, the owner at Bingham General Store also took to Facebook, but declined to provide comment to NEWS CENTER Maine.

According to ada.gov, staff of an establishment may ask two questions: (1) is the dog a service animal required because of a disability, and (2) what work or task has the dog been trained to perform. Staff cannot ask about the person’s disability, require medical documentation, require a special identification card or training documentation for the dog, or ask that the dog demonstrate its ability to perform the work or task.

This story will be updated.