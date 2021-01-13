Woman hit by car while jogging in Brunswick

Police say the 61-year-old jogger was hit head-on by a passing car and was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 61-year-old woman was hit by a car while jogging on Church Road in Brunswick Wednesday morning, police say.

According to police, they were called to the scene at 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian. Police and the Brunswick Fire Department responded.

Police say the woman, identified as Jeanine May of Brunswick, had been jogging on Church Road and was hit head-on by a passing car. She was transported by EMS to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Huy Trieu, 46, of Freeport was the driver of the SUV. He was not injured, and no air bags were deployed.

A Brunswick Police Department crash reconstructionist responded to investigate and map the scene. Police say there is no suspicion of impaired driving and no arrest has been made.