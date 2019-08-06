BOWDOIN, Maine — A woman was flown to the hospital Friday evening after a car hit her in Bowdoin.

Raquel Lee, 41, of Bowdoin was walking down Meadow Road around 7 p.m. when she was hit from behind by a 2004 Honda Pilot, according to Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brett Strout.

Pauline Cloutier, 36, also of Bowdoin was driving west in the Honda at the time of the accident.

Lee was flown by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center. Her condition is not known at this point, according to Strout.

Strout said Friday night that the setting sun played a role in this crash. He added that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors at this point.

The Brunswick Police Department is reconstructing the crash, which is still under investigation.

If warranted, charges will be determined after the investigation is completed, Strout said.