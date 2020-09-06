AUGUSTA, Maine — Patricia Rojas of Sidney is happy she played the 25X The Cash game in the Maine Lottery in May. Her prize was a cool quarter of a million.

Rojas bought her game ticket from Damon’s Quick Stop in Augusta.

In a banner month for big winners, seven others held $100,000 winning tickets in a variety of scratch-off games.

The 34 winners of $10,000 or more totaled $1,620,000 out of the total monthly payout to all winners of $19,114,468, making May one of the top payout months in recent history for the Maine Lottery.

Here are all the winners of $10,000 or more:

$250,000 Winner

Patricia Rojas of Sidney

$100,000 to $249,999 Winners

Amy Walston of Wilton

Bernard Faulkner of Clinton

Debra Braley of Hermon

Roberta Ronco of Skowhegan

Renee Stronach of Lewiston

Dianne Cook of Winslow

Lisa Gray of Leeds

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

David Kyle of Auburn

Christopher Adsit of Topsham

Thomas Stanley of Old Orchard Beach

Roger St. Pierre of Gardiner

Richard Gielarowski of Monmouth

Susie Thomas of Williamsburg Twp.

Gregory McLaughlin of Presque Isle

25,000 to $49,999 Winners

Brenda Braley of Springvale

Kyle Lee of Rumford

$10,000 to $24,999 Winners

Janice Bolduc of Poland

Kelly Niles of Woodland

Jenna Currier of Portland

Terry Lindsey of Ellsworth

Jacob Houser of Portland

Tera Murch of Norway

Michael Landry of Calais

Kimber Dashnaw of Sanford

Wanda Jipson Stratton of Leeds

Byron Safford of Farmingdale

Linda Miller of Liberty

Christopher Heron of Winslow

William White of Windham

Peter Lenardis, Jr. of Auburn

Peter Berry of Livermore Falls

P. E. Decker of Topsham

Jo Ann Gerbutavich of South Boston

