AUGUSTA, Maine — Patricia Rojas of Sidney is happy she played the 25X The Cash game in the Maine Lottery in May. Her prize was a cool quarter of a million.
Rojas bought her game ticket from Damon’s Quick Stop in Augusta.
In a banner month for big winners, seven others held $100,000 winning tickets in a variety of scratch-off games.
The 34 winners of $10,000 or more totaled $1,620,000 out of the total monthly payout to all winners of $19,114,468, making May one of the top payout months in recent history for the Maine Lottery.
Here are all the winners of $10,000 or more:
$250,000 Winner
Patricia Rojas of Sidney
$100,000 to $249,999 Winners
Amy Walston of Wilton
Bernard Faulkner of Clinton
Debra Braley of Hermon
Roberta Ronco of Skowhegan
Renee Stronach of Lewiston
Dianne Cook of Winslow
Lisa Gray of Leeds
$50,000 to $99,999 Winners
David Kyle of Auburn
Christopher Adsit of Topsham
Thomas Stanley of Old Orchard Beach
Roger St. Pierre of Gardiner
Richard Gielarowski of Monmouth
Susie Thomas of Williamsburg Twp.
Gregory McLaughlin of Presque Isle
25,000 to $49,999 Winners
Brenda Braley of Springvale
Kyle Lee of Rumford
$10,000 to $24,999 Winners
Janice Bolduc of Poland
Kelly Niles of Woodland
Jenna Currier of Portland
Terry Lindsey of Ellsworth
Jacob Houser of Portland
Tera Murch of Norway
Michael Landry of Calais
Kimber Dashnaw of Sanford
Wanda Jipson Stratton of Leeds
Byron Safford of Farmingdale
Linda Miller of Liberty
Christopher Heron of Winslow
William White of Windham
Peter Lenardis, Jr. of Auburn
Peter Berry of Livermore Falls
P. E. Decker of Topsham
Jo Ann Gerbutavich of South Boston
