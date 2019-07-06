ANSON, Maine — A Skowhegan woman involved in a rollover crash Thursday night was flown by LifeFlight to a Lewiston hospital.

Somerset County's chief sheriff's deputy said Friday that a Volkswagen Beetle being driven by Jennifer Beaulieu rolled multiple times after leaving New Portland Road and crashing into an adjacent cornfield.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m in the area of 78 New Portland Rd., located within the Anson village of North Anson.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said Beaulieu, 44, was partially ejected from the car and pinned underneath when it came to a rest on its passenger side.

She was not wearing a seat belt, he said.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office

Beaulieu was taken by ambulance to the area of Cousineau saw mill where she was flown by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The extent of her injuries was not released.

Deputies were assisted by fire departments from Anson, Madison and New Portland, who together helped extricate Beaulieu from the car.

Speed and potentially intoxicants are believed to be causation factors in the crash, Chief Deputy Mitchell said.

Reconstruction and forensic mapping remained active Friday, as the crash investigation was still ongoing.