Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday

The Berwick woman was taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital and then taken by LifeFlight to Mass General.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday.

The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.

According to the release, the vehicle involved in the crash was a blue four-door Honda Accord operated by 23-year-old Kathryn Brooks of Berwick.

"Officer Higgins arrived and with the assistance of 2 passers-by pulled the female operator to the other side of the roadway away from the fully involved vehicle," the release stated.

Brooks was taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital and then taken by LifeFlight to Mass General. Her condition is unknown at this time, according to the release.

Due to the crash, Route 9 was shut down to traffic for an investigation into the crash for around three hours Sunday, the release said. The crash reconstruction was done by  Berwick police with the help of York police and Saco police.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Ptlm. Nick by emailing n.higgins@berwickpd.org and/or Sgt. Jeffrey Pilkington by emailing j.pilkington@berwickpd.org.

