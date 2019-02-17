ALFRED, Maine — A woman was arrested with two charges in the York County Jail parking lot after she drove there to bail out her boyfriend Friday.

York County Deputy Sheriff Kevin Collins was leaving the jail when he saw a car drive to the non-public area of the jail complex. Collins approached the vehicle and identified its driver as Laceylyn Lang, 38, of Waterboro.

Lang explained that she had driven to the jail to bail out her boyfriend who was arrested earlier that evening. During their conversation, Collins realized that Lang was intoxicated. Further investigation showed that Lang's license had been suspended on a previous charge for an OUI.

Collins brought Lang about 100 feet to the jail and charged her with another OUI and operating after license suspension. Lang was arrested around 10 p.m. Friday, February 15.

Lang posted her bail of $760 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.