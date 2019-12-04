SABATTUS, Maine — One person died in a Sabattus house fire that broke out Friday afternoon.

Crews from Sabattus, Wales, and other local towns responded to a fire on Wales Road, or Route 132, around 3 p.m. Friday, April 12.

Sabattus Fire Chief Marc A. Veilleux told NEWS CENTER Maine that a woman on the second floor of the building died in the fire.

Veilleux said there was a lot of debris in the home, which made it difficult for firefighters to reach the woman.

There was no electricity or utilities in the building, including no working smoke detectors, according to Veilleux.

The road, also known as Route 132, was closed down between Sabattus Road and Center Road, according to the Sabattus Fire Department. It reopened around 8 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal's office has investigators on scene. A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

Veilleux said no one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.