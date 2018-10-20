UPDATE: The State Fire Marshal confirmed that 83-year-old Claire Howard has tentatively been identified as the victim. The fire started in what they’re calling the “computer room."

#BREAKING: State Fire Marshall confirms the fire on Hillview Ave was fatal. 83-year-old Claire Howard has tentatively been identified as the victim. Fire started in what they’re calling the “computer room.” @newscentermaine — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) October 21, 2018

SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A woman died in a fire on Hillview Avenue in Saco Saturday night, according to Steve McCausland, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said the woman, whose identity he did not have available, died in the fire inside the home. He said firefighters went in a brought her out, and tried to revive her using CPR, but were unsuccessful.

McCausland said other people lived in the home, but the woman who died was the only person home at the time of the fire.

"They quickly extinguished the fire and located the victim inside. They brought the victim out and tried to resuscitate her. She passed away here at the scene. They immediately called the State Fire Marshal's office and we've been investigating the cause of the fire throughout the night," said Sgt. Joel Davis with the SFMO.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Hannah Dineen was on scene and said what appeared to be a body in a bag was removed from the home. A neighbor said first responders performed CPR on a person outside the home for about 30 minutes.

What appears to be a body has been taken away from the scene here at Hillview Ave. I still have not been able to confirm any fatalities with officials. @newscentermaine — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) October 21, 2018

Firefighters have not released if anyone was inside the home at the fire. Neighbors believe three people lived in the home: a husband, a wife, and the woman's elderly mother.

A neighbor took this photo of the fire around 6pm this evening. He says he believe 3 people lived in the home— a husband and wife, and the woman’s elderly mother. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/6RjYOMOOrI — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) October 21, 2018

Firefighters say the call came in around 6 p.m. to the home off of Buxton Rd. (Route 112).

#BREAKING - On scene of a potentially fatal fire on Hillview Ave in Saco. The State Fire Marshal's office is taking over the investigation. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/eh2KMvoQYL — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) October 21, 2018

