BUCKFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 117 in Buckfield on Saturday night, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 7:35 Saturday evening. They said the driver was the only person in the Jeep, and no one else was injured. They are not releasing her identity at this time.

