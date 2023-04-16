Woman dies in car crash in Livermore

The Canton Road was shut down to traffic while deputies worked to determine the cause of the crash.

LIVERMORE, Maine — Police are investigating the cause of a fatal car crash Sunday morning in Livermore.

When police arrived at the area of 100 block of Canton Road, also known as Route 108, at approximately 6:09 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash, they found a woman reportedly from out of state had died at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

Canton Road was shut down to traffic while crash the crash was being reconstructed and deputies worked to determine the cause of the crash.

Police said they were not releasing the name of the individual or the names of anyone involved until proper notification has been made.