SEDGWICK, Maine — Police are investigating a crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Sedgwick Tuesday morning, Sept. 24.

Maine State Police say Nancy Blastow crossed the centerline while she was driving on Snows Cove Road and went into a ditch. Police say Blastow then tried to overcorrect and lost control hitting a telephone pole.

Blastow was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Snows Cove Road was shut down Tuesday afternoon while crews work to replace downed wires and the broken pole.

The Sedgwick Fire Department and Peninsula Ambulance responded and assisted on scene.