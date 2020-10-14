Woman dies and business closes indefinitely after car crashes into building

Police say the driver had a medical emergency and died before veering off the road and into a business in Turner.

A business has closed indefinitely and a Lewiston woman has died after her car crashed into a building in Turner.

It happened Monday night at Pussums Cat Company on Auburn Road.

According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, the woman was driving with family members when she suffered a medical emergency and died before her car left the road and struck the building, causing extensive damage.

Nobody was working in the building at the time of the crash but there were three cats inside.

The cats were rescued by first responders and are doing fine.

The owners of Pussum Cat Company, which is a family-owned business that sells gifts and catnip toys posted the following on its website.

Shop Closed

Due to a tragic accident at our shoppe on the evening of October 12, 2020, we will be temporarily closed and unable to ship orders. We hope to know more details about when shipping will resume after speaking with our insurance company. Please follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

Thank you for your support and patience.