EDDINGTON, Maine — A woman died Monday after getting pinned between a car and a tree in Eddington.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on July 22 around 12:33 p.m. on a private property.

When emergency responders got to the scene, the woman was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident is still under investigation. No other information can be released at this time.

