SIDNEY, Maine — State Police say a woman was killed after her pickup truck overturned in Sidney Friday morning.

Officials say around 8:15 a.m., the woman was speeding off Middle Road when her truck went off the road on a curve and landed on its roof.

Authorities say the victim was killed instantly and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police are not releasing her identity until her family is notified.

