MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine — A woman has died after her home burned down in Mattawamkeag on Saturday night.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says that the woman's body was found early Sunday morning in the rubble.

Investigators believe the victim's identity is 59-year-old Robin Stratton.

According to the release from Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland, Stratton's body was recovered from her bedroom, and that positive identification will be completed by the State Medical Examiner's Office and likely by the State Police DNA lab.

Stratton is said to have lived with her teenage granddaughter at the house.

The granddaughter was not home at the time of the fire.

Fire marshals say they are unable to determine the cause of the fire because of the extensive damage.

McCausland says this is the 18th fire death of 2019.

