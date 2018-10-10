YORK (AP/NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman charged with driving onto a baseball field and killing a man with her car is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

A grand jury returned an indictment including manslaughter and aggravated assault against 51-year-old Carol Sharrow last week. The Sanford resident is charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfield during a June 1 baseball game at Goodall Park in her hometown.

Officials with York County Superior Court say Sharrow's arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 9.

A video of the baseball game showed Sharrow's car circling bases as umpires and players ran from the scene.

"She entered through the gates behind us and entered onto the field, and then exited the field and exited the ballpark, striking a male in the roadway," said Cpl. Gagne of the Sanford Police Department.

"It is one of the scariest things I have had to deal with," said 13-year-old pitcher Zachary McMurtry. "Everyone was having fun and all of a sudden that just ruined it."

Sharrow's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

