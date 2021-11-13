x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman and puppy involved in serious rollover crash

Samantha Farwell and newly adopted puppy 'amazingly' uninjured after crashing into a utility pole near Kate’s Homemade Butter in Arundel, officials say.
Credit: York County Sheriff's Office
According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Farwell was driving near the area of Kate’s Creamery Butter on Alfred Road in Arundel around 4:00 a.m., when she drove off the road and hit a utility pole. Her car then flipped over.

YORK COUNTY, Maine — A woman and her newly adopted puppy walked away without injuries Saturday morning, following a serious rollover crash in York County.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Farwell was driving near the area of 'Kate’s Homemade Butter' creamery on Alfred Road in Arundel around 4:00 a.m., when she drove off the road and hit a utility pole. Her car then flipped over.

Police say, “amazingly” both Farwell and her 14-week-old puppy were not injured in the crash.

If you encountered a delay or were detoured from the Alfred Road this morning it was because Sheriff's Deputies were...

Posted by York County Sheriff's Office - Maine on Saturday, November 13, 2021

The crash caused major traffic delays on Alfred road Saturday morning.

Related Articles

In Other News

USM Osher School of Music Chamber Singers perform 'America the Beautiful' high above Casco Bay