Woman and puppy involved in serious rollover crash

YORK COUNTY, Maine — A woman and her newly adopted puppy walked away without injuries Saturday morning, following a serious rollover crash in York County.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Farwell was driving near the area of 'Kate’s Homemade Butter' creamery on Alfred Road in Arundel around 4:00 a.m., when she drove off the road and hit a utility pole. Her car then flipped over.