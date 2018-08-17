GREENVILLE — One witness said the plane, "almost stopped in air," right before it crashed at the Greenville Municipal Airport, killing three family members from Canada.

The National Transportation and Safety Board released its preliminary report on the July 30th crash that killed Joseph Robertson, wife Anita Robertson and daughter Laura Robertson, all of Pembroke, Ontario.

Two eyewitnesses to the crash described the plane as "flying low" then looking as if the plane "stopped" in mid-air immediately before the crash.

One witness told the NTSB that there was no smoke showing from the plane but the plane's landing gear was not showing.

Officials said the twin-engined Aerostar plane crashed less than an hour after departing from Pembroke Airport in Ontario, Canada. The log had the plane heading to Charlottetown Airport at Prince Edward Island, Canada.

RELATED | Husband, wife and daughter identified in Greenville fatal airplane crash

The NTSB spoke to the airport manager at Pembroke who told them he personally added 117 of fuel the aircraft on July 27th and then parked the plane in a hangar until the July 30th flight.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration received a call at 10:40 a.m. July 30th, that the plane, registered to Joe Robertson, was in distress as it was approaching the airport. The small aircraft crashed at 10:45 a.m. just shy of the runway. Police say victims all died at the scene.

According to flight records, Joe Robertson had made the trip from St. Catharines to Pembroke three times since July 21.

The Robertsons were known in their community for their philanthropic contributions, according to the Niagara This Week.

Joe Robertson had just become the president and CEO of Amax Health on July 26 and his longtime friend and business associate Carman Adair said the family will be sorely missed.

RELATED | Three people dead in plane crash at Greenville, Maine airport

“We are all saddened by the tragic death of Joe Robertson, his wife Anita and their daughter Laura yesterday. Joe was a great person, great father, great husband a close friend, prominent businessman,” Adair said.

The crash remains under investigation.

© NEWS CENTER Maine