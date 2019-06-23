LANCASTER, N.H. — New Hampshire authorities are asking the public for assistance in figuring out why a pickup truck with an attached trailer and numerous motorcycles collided Friday along Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, killing seven people.

A formal press briefing was held Saturday in county seat Lancaster, the first since the crash took place. Several officials spoke, including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Coos County Attorney John McCormick and New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher Wagner, the agency's director.

McCormick thanked first responders and said he and his county attorney's office were working closely with law enforcement agencies, and said they were working with a "very complex" accident scene.

RELATED: 'We all feel it': Motorcyclists mourn death of 7 in crash

RELATED: How to donate to the victims' families

"At this stage, there have been no arrests," McCormick said, "but I will pursue every lead and investigative avenue available."

McCormick said the pickup involved, which photos showed had Massachusetts license plates, was a black 2016 Dodge 2500. He identified the driver of the pickup as 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, who is an employee of Springfield, Massachusetts-based Westfield Transport. Zhukovskyy has no passengers, McCormick said.

"To that end, I'm asking for the public's assistance in this matter," McCormick said. "Anyone [who] has videos, photographs or any information about the accident scene, or the vehicle, prior to the collision."

RELATED: Maine's motorcycle community reacts to NH crash that killed 7

RELATED: Maine rider among victims in NH motorcycle crash, chapter says

NTSB accident investigator Kenneth Bragg said his agency's investigation would focus on the factors that affected the pickup truck driver, the mechanical condition of the pickup truck, motor carrier operations and survivability of the motorcycle operators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the headquarters of New Hampshire State Police at 603-271-3636. You can also contact Sgt. Greg Dube, head of NHSP's Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit, at greg.dube@dos.nh.gov.