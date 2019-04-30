AUGUSTA, Maine — A Wiscasset woman has been convicted of depraved indifference murder in the case of a 4-year-old girl's death.

In a guilty verdict revealed Tuesday afternoon, Shawna Gatto's actions were linked to the fatal beating of Kendall Chick in December 2017.

Stephen Hood, Chick's grandfather, who testified during the bench trial, was present in the courtroom for Judge William Stokes' verdict.

Stokes called Gatto's actions "repulsive."

Gatto requested that the testimony at Capital Judicial Center in Augusta should be heard by a judge and not a jury.

Chick was in the care of both Hood and his girlfriend, Gatto, at the time of her death, placed there by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Gatto's trial began earlier this month. In the first day, state Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber talked about Gatto's alleged recounting of the events that unfolded after Chick was found unresponsive.

Macomber said Gatto reportedly told Hood that Chick "was fine 10 minutes ago, she was fine 10 minutes ago; she was fine," when Hood rushed in from outside at Gatto's request to attempt CPR before the EMTs arrived. She also allegedly repeated the statements in a phone call from the jail after her arrest.

Day two included testimony from Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, Maine’s chief medical examiner, who chronicled evidence connecting Chick's supposed cause of death to child abuse over a multiple-month period.