35-year-old Kristen Crowley was free on bail for her involvement in the Maxwell’s Market Robbery that occurred on November 27, 2020 in Wiscasset.

WISCASSET, Maine — A woman from Wiscasset was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after driving her car through the front door of the Lincoln County Sheriff's office Saturday night, according to police..

Officers say 35-year-old Kristen Crowley was heading southbound on Route 27 just before midnight Saturday when she failed to negotiate the intersection and traveled straight through the intersection, crossing Route 1.

Police say Crowley was actually free on bail for her involvement in the Maxwell’s Market Robbery that occurred on November 27, 2020 in Wiscasset.

The 2011 Hyundai Sonata Crowley was driving was stopped by an interior lobby railing after colliding head on with the office's front door, police said. Both air bags deployed.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Crowley fled the scene on foot but was later found on Federal St. in Wiscasset and arrested by Wiscasset police. She was taken to the to Lincoln Health in Damariscotta where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release from police.

Crowley has since been transported to the Two Bridges Regional Jail. She has been charged with:

Operating Under the Influence

Violation of Conditions of Release

Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Wiscasset Police and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office K9 unit and the Maine State Police. Wiscasset EMS and Fire Department also assisted at the scene.