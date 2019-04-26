WISCASSET, Maine — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Wiscasset man who could potentially be in medical crisis.

Officials say Casey Main, 36, left his work in Wiscasset at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. He was en route to his home, also in Wiscasset, but he never arrived.

Main has health care issues that require regular attention.

He has not had any contact with friends or family since he left work, which is not normal behavior for Main.

Main is about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and a goatee.

His car is a gray 2003 Toyota Camry with a gold emblem in the grill. The Maine license plate number is 3532 UF.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 207-882-7332.