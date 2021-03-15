Winthrop man flown by helicopter to hospital after truck vs train crash

Deputies say David Ridlon was injured in the early hours of Monday morning after crashing with a train.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — New Gloucester Fire extricated a Winthrop man still trapped in his driver's seat after crashing with a train.

43-year-old David Ridlon was flown by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a call around 3:55 a.m. Monday morning from the Pan AM Railways Dispatch Center about a crash at the intersection of the railroad crossing and Route 231 in New Gloucester.

According to deputies, it appears the truck had struck a train traveling southbound. The cause is still under investigation.