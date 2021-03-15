x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

Winthrop man flown by helicopter to hospital after truck vs train crash

Deputies say David Ridlon was injured in the early hours of Monday morning after crashing with a train.
Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — New Gloucester Fire extricated a Winthrop man still trapped in his driver's seat after crashing with a train. 

43-year-old David Ridlon was flown by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a call around 3:55 a.m. Monday morning from the Pan AM Railways Dispatch Center about a crash at the intersection of the railroad crossing and Route 231 in New Gloucester. 

According to deputies, it appears the truck had struck a train traveling southbound. The cause is still under investigation. 

Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Other stories by News Center Maine:

Related Articles