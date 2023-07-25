Winterport man seriously injured in I-95 crossover crash in Plymouth

The Winterport man's vehicle was reportedly struck by a tractor-trailer while attempting to use a crossover.

PLYMOUTH, Maine — A Winterport man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while using a crossover on Interstate 95 in Plymouth.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., troopers responded to a crash located on I-95 southbound in Plymouth at mile marker 161, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police determined Nicholas Johnson, 23, of Winterport was driving a gray 2009 Nissan Rogue when he attempted to use a crossover. His vehicle reportedly traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer headed southbound, was struck, and left the roadway.

Police said Johnson was seriously injured in the crash. The tractor-trailer driver was reportedly not injured.

"Johnson was extricated by Newport and Plymouth Fire and Rescue and transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield," according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.