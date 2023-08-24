Winterport man reportedly drowns while fishing in Orland

The man reportedly jumped into the water at Toddy Pond to retrieve a fishing pole but did not return.

ORLAND, Maine — A man from Winterport has died after he reportedly jumped into Toddy Pond in Orland to retrieve a fishing pole but did not return.

Theodore Harris, 44, and a friend were fishing across the road from Toddy Dam on Toddy Pond when Harris jumped into the water to retrieve a fishing pole, according to Sgt. Brian Archer of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

The friend told responding agencies that Harris swam under the bridge on Route 1 that leads from Toddy Pond to Toddy Dam, and that's when the friend lost sight of him.

The friend reportedly told agencies he searched for an hour and a half before calling first responders, according to Archer.

The Orland Fire Department said in a Facebook post personnel located the missing individual near the dam bridge.

Archer said it was possible Harris suffered a medical event, but an official cause of death will be determined by the chief medical examiner's office after an autopsy is performed.

First responders had left the scene by about 3:30 p.m.