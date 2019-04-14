BAR HARBOR, Maine — Monday was supposed to be opening day for parts of Acadia National Park, but ice and other snowy factors are causing a delay.

Park officials say sections of the Park Loop Road remain very icy and snowy, some locations are covered in up to one foot of ice. It will not be open until current conditions clear.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center is not anticipated to open until late May but park ranger information services will continue to be available at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, according to a release from park officials.

“We anticipate opening the road to motor vehicles as soon as it is safe to do so, " Superintendent Kevin Schneider said. "The park is beautiful at this time of year and people can still use the Park Loop Road for walking and bicycling, being mindful of gates swung across the road and heavy equipment trying to clear ice.”

Officials say entrance passes for Acadia will be available beginning May 1st. Until the Park Loop Road opens, the Sand Beach Entrance will be staffed.

Park entrance passes are required in all areas of Acadia National Park.