TOPSHAM, Maine — For the fifth year in a row, the Topsham American Legion Post 202 hosted their Winter Classic Charity Softball tournament to raise money for homeless veterans.

Spokesperson for the Topsham American Legion says, "we play in the cold so they don't have to live in the cold".

The tournament has raised over thousands of dollars in the previous years.

The event runs from Saturday, February 23, through Sunday, February 24.