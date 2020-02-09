Winter Harbor drinking water supply dangerously low, officials say

Water District Superintendent William Bickford says he doesn’t know exactly where the bottom of the supply is but he doesn’t want to find out either.

WINTER HARBOR, Maine — The drought that has hit most of the state of Maine has left one Hancock County town’s water supply lower than people can remember.

Winter Harbor Water District Superintendent William Bickford says he doesn’t know exactly where the bottom of the supply is but he doesn’t want to find out either.

The town's water district has asked people in town to stop watering their lawns and restrict as much unnecessary water usage as possible.

Bickford hopes people in town will do their part to help out.

“We have a really valuable source here and if we conserve a little bit and allow the well to recover we can get through this. We are all in this together just like with everything," Bickford said. "It's owned by the people of the town and if they got word that it's in danger, maybe they'll do their part to try to help.”