WATCH LIVE: Update on Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire, concerns for potential explosions

The fire started Monday night on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Winston-Salem officials are giving a 9 a.m. update on the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire.

Winston-Salem fire crews are working to safely evacuate 6,000 people who live within one mile of Weaver Fertilizer Tuesday morning. The plant on North Cherry Street caught fire Monday night, and fire officials said there is 'potential for explosion.'

Patrick Grubbs, Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief, said there's a concern for the potential of an explosion because the plant stores about 300 to 600 tons of ammonium nitrate - a flammable chemical used to make fertilizer.

Jazmine Webster, who lives near the plant said she felt her house shake just moments before officers evacuated her and her family. Webster said she heard six explosions in the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire.

“It shook the house” —- what Jazmine Webster said she felt moments before officers told here & her family of 4 to leave their home.



Before getting to safety at the fairground shelter Webster says she heard six explosions @WFMY pic.twitter.com/7laof9vz9c — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) February 1, 2022

Grubbs said fire crews fought heavy flames for about two hours, then pulled back when the fire extended to a rail car that stores all that ammonium nitrate just outside the building.

Fire officials said there is one firetruck inside the building pumping water into it. No firefighters are there.

Grubb said they are flying drones to assess the fire every 15 to 20 minutes.

Fire crews said people and businesses in the area should expect to be evacuated for 36 to 48 hours.

Firefighters are asking folks to only call 911 if they have a true emergency.

“We understand there’s going to be poor air quality, so try to stay away from any strenuous activity," Grubbs said.

Nearly 150 firefighters, police, and other emergency personnel are assisting with the situation.

No employees were in the building at the time of the fire. Fire crews said no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials don't know what started the blaze at this time.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Structure fire 4440 N. Cherry St. Fire attach still in progress. No injuries. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/ZYSn91dRiR — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022

The National Institutes of Health said ammonium nitrate is used to make fertilizers and explosives. It's odorless and colorless. It has caused blasts at other industrial facilities over the years. Winston-Salem fire officials said drones have already captured many mini explosions inside the Weaver building.

Multiple agencies are helping including Winston-Salem Fire Department, North Carolina Hazmat, Greensboro Fire Department, Emergency Management, Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County EMS.

The plant has been in Winston-Salem for 80 years. It first opened for business in January 1940. It's employed hundreds of workers ever since.