MEDWAY (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A man from Winslow died Friday night after police said he hit a moose on Interstate 95 in Medway.

State Police say 54-year-old Donnie Wilcox of Winslow was killed when he struck the bull moose in the southbound lane, two miles south of the Medway exit around 10 p.m.

Police said the impact threw the moose into the windshield and peeled back the car's roof. Police said Wilcox and the moose died at the scene.

It was the first fatal crash of a moose and a vehicle in 2018 in Maine.

