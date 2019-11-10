WINSLOW, Maine — A massive fire is burning property at a supply facility in Winslow.

Images and videos sent to NEWS CENTER Maine by witnesses Friday showed the fire at McCormack Building Supply store on Lithgow Street.

Here are some of the pictures and videos that were taken by our viewers.

You can see the building engulfed in smoke.

One side of the building appears to be completely gone. One witness, Erica Holst Wright, says, " to see the figure in our community gone in a second has just broken all of our hearts. My dad is a firefighter on scene at this time. Complete and utter devastation."

