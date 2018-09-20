PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Portland International Jetport opened part of its runways for the 29th annual Collings Foundation's "Wings of Freedom Tour" to honor WWII Veterans.

Four rare bomber and fighter aircrafts landed on the runways and opened for tours to the public to showcase the history behind them.

For a small fee, locals were allowed to observe details of the plane up close and personal and walk around inside each aircraft. James Lawson remembers them well from his childhood and hopes others can enjoy the history behind them just as much as he does.

"I would hope that people will appreciate the history and understand again, people say this all the time. Freedom is not free. It's people that flew these planes that made it so we can do this today," Lawson said.

The Wings of Freedom Tour travels the nation as a flying tribute to all who are involved with their history including the flight crews, ground crews, workers who built them, and soldiers and families they helped protect.

The aircrafts will be at the Portland International Jetport from September nineteenth to September twenty-first.

© NEWS CENTER Maine