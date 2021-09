Officials say a 47-yr-old woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a car

WINDHAM, Maine — A 47-yr-old woman died after being hit by a large SUV Friday night around 8 p.m. according to a release sent out early Saturday morning.

Officials call the victim a 'pedestrian' but did not detail how or why the victim came to be on Route 302.

Officials have not identified the victim while efforts are made to notify her family.

Route 302 was closed for nearly three hours while officers investigated the crash.

