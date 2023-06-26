Windham police investigating 'racist' vandalism incidents

Racist words and symbols were spray painted on separate sections of Windham Center Road, police say.

WINDHAM, Maine — Windham police say they are investigating two vandalism incidents involving racist words and symbols.

The Windham Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the incidents occurred in June along separate sections of Windham Center Road.

The incidents would be considered criminal mischief since the property damaged by this graffiti is owned by the state of Maine. They're also hate crimes, according to police.

"There is no place for racism, bigotry or hate in the Town of Windham," the post stated.

Police asked anyone with information on the vandalism to call 207-892-2525.

