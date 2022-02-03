Two injured as crash closes Route 302 in Windham

Route 302 has since reopened, police said.

WINDHAM, Maine — A crash Thursday afternoon closed Route 302 in Windham for two hours and sent two people to Maine Medical Center to treat injuries.

Windham police continue to investigate the two-vehicle, head-on crash. It took place at 2:12 p.m. at Route 302, and Maverick Lane, Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield said in a news release.

The two vehicles each had a single occupant, he said. Their names were not released pending notification of family members.

Police asked anyone who saw the crash to call officer Lee Mahar at 207-892-1919 ext. 4428.