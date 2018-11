UPDATE: Route 302 was re-opened as of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

WINDHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) —Police in Windham are warning drivers that traffic remains slow in the area of Roosevelt Trail and Pettingill Road.

Windham Police say a motor vehicle accident has caused the closure of Route 302 around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5. Even after the road reopened an hour later, there was a lag before the normal flow of traffic resumed.

There are no other details available at this time.

