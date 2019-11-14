PORTLAND, Maine — In day two of Noah Gaston’s retrial, prosecutors called upon Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner to share his autopsy findings, details that are crucial in determining how far away Gaston was from his wife, Alicia when he shot and killed her.

Gaston claims he thought his wife, 34-year-old Alicia Gaston, was an intruder when he shot her in the stairwell of their Windham home on the night of January 14, 2016.

Gaston had told investigators he had been having trouble sleeping due to stress the morning he shot Alicia.

The Medical Examiner testified Thursday that he found the angle of the gunshot wound to be at a 30-degree angle. He testified that the soot and buckshot placement on Alicia's torso and the size of injury indicate Noah Gaston was close to his victim.

The Medical Examiner's testimony supported the prosecutor's and officials' theory that Gaston was not more than 18 inches away from his wife when he pulled the trigger.

In opening statements on Thursday, prosecutors said blood was found at the top of the stairs and smeared along the wall. Alicia's EBT card was also found at the top of the stairs however, Gaston stood by his original statement that Alicia was towards the bottom or middle of the staircase.

RELATED: Maine man who claims he accidentally shot and killed his wife stands trial again

RELATED: Mistrial granted in Windham murder case