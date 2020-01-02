WINDHAM, Maine — Shoppers abandoned their carts as an evacuation order sounded through the Walmart in Windham on Saturday morning.

Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said a forklift missed its mark and sliced through a fuel line at a loading bay.

Firefighters went through the aisles to make sure all the customers and workers left the building on Landing Road for their own safety until the leak could be sealed.

As of about 11:20 a.m., Libby anticipated the repairs could take another hour or more at which point, if everything checks out, business would be free to return to normal.