TRAFFIC ALERT: River Road in Windham closed due to all-hands structure fire

WINDHAM, Maine — River Road in Windham is closed due to an all-hands fire Thursday morning.
Several fire departments are at the scene.
Windham police said the road is closed between Newhall Road and Covered Bridge Road. A Cumberland County dispatcher said the structure is located on an S-shaped curve in the road but would not say what kind of structure it is.
The dispatcher said the first call about the fire came in around 7:27 a.m. from people driving by the area.
