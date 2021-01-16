Casco crash injures two

CASCO, Maine — Two men were taken to Bridgton Hospital Friday for treatment of injuries suffered during a single-vehicle crash on Poland Spring Road just after 7:30 p.m.
Deputies were called to the area of 1419 Poland Spring Road where a white pick-up truck had gone off the road while traveling north, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Kerry Joyce said in a release.
Casco firefighters and EMS personnel extricated the driver, Joshua Haley, 38, of Portland, from the truck. The passenger, 40-year-old Joseph Cote of Brownfield, did not require extrication, according to the release.
Haley suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Cote suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.