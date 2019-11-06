WINDHAM, Maine — A bomb threat Tuesday prompted the evacuation of a Windham elementary school, according to the district's website.

Students at Manchester School on Route 302 or Roosevelt Trail in North Windham were brought to Windham High School, located about 3 miles south in Windham Center, where they would be dismissed at their regular time.

A school official said all the kids were in the high school gym.

There were no immediate details on how or when the bomb threat was made, and it was unknown whether school officials deemed it credible or not.

An emergency announcement text to parents said all staff and students were safe. It also asked them to ignore a prior voice message regarding a lockout, as there were no schools in lockout at the time.

RSU 14 said the students would be provided lunch.

If you are picking up your child, the school district says, it requests you pick them up at the long canopy entrance at the high school and that you have an ID with you. If your child is in the SACC program at Manchester School, it says they will be attending at the closed cafe in the high school.

A 10-minute bus delay was expected for students at both Manchester School and Windham Primary School, RSU 14 said.

Here's the school district's full statement below:

"Due to a bomb threat all staff and students at Manchester School have been evacuated to WIndham High School. Students will be provided lunch and will spend the afternoon at WHS. Manchester students will be dismissed from WHS at their regular time. Updates will be provided as soon as more information is available.

"If you are picking up your child, please pick them up at the long canopy entrance at the high school. Be sure to have an ID with you.

"If your child is in the SACC program at Manchester school, they will be attending at the closed café’ in the High School."