WINDHAM, Maine — A bomb threat Tuesday prompted the evacuation of a Windham elementary school, according to the district's website.

Students at Manchester School on Route 302 or Roosevelt Trail in North Windham were brought to Windham High School, located about 3 miles south in Windham Center, where they would be dismissed at their regular time.

School officials said a student late Tuesday morning reported to a teacher that they had found a suspicious message in one of the bathrooms about a bomb. They worked with Windham police officers to investigate, and a decision was made to "err on the safe side" and evacuate students to the high school.

A thorough search of the building was conducted by local officers and Maine State Police, RSU 14 said, and no evidence of a bomb or makings of a bomb was found. The building was cleared and will reopen Wednesday morning.

An emergency announcement text sent to parents shortly before noon stated all staff and students were safe. It also asked them to ignore a prior voice message regarding a lockout, as there were no schools in lockout at the time.

RSU 14 said the students were provided lunch.

If you are picking up your child, the school district says, it requests you pick them up at the long canopy entrance at the high school and that you have an ID with you. If your child is in the SACC program at Manchester School, RSU 14 says the program will be held at the closed cafe in the high school.

A 10-minute bus delay was expected for students at both Manchester School and Windham Primary School, RSU 14 said.

Students' backpacks, still at Manchester School, can be collected Wednesday morning, the school district said.

Police investigators are working with school officials to determine who wrote the message. Anyone whose child may have information regarding the incident is asked to reach out to Ms. Donnini, Ms. Vargo-Ward or Officer Cyr.

Here's the full letter RSU 14 sent to the community:

"Dear RSU14 Community,

"Thank you for your patience and understanding regarding today’s evacuation of students from the Manchester School. Our prime concern is always the safety of our students and staff.

"Late this morning, a student reported to a teacher that they had found a suspicious message in one of the restrooms about a bomb. Manchester administrators, working with Windham Police, investigated the message and made the determination to err on the safe side and evacuate students to the high school.

"The Windham Police Department and State Police have conducted a thorough search of the Manchester building. No evidence of a bomb or makings of a bomb was found at the building. The building has been cleared and will remain locked until tomorrow morning.

"Windham Police will continue to work with the administrators at Manchester school to determine who wrote the message. If your son or daughter has any information, we ask that you please reach out to Ms. Donnini, Ms. Vargo-Ward, or officer Cyr.

"All students have been served lunch and are with their classroom teachers. Student backpacks are at the Manchester School and students can get them tomorrow morning.

"Manchester students will be dismissed from Windham High School at the normal time. Busses may be up to 10 minutes late this afternoon. Parents picking up students will need to enter the Canopy entrance and show identification for dismissal. The SACC Program will be held this afternoon in the closed Café at Windham High School.

"RSU14 would like to thank the staff at the Manchester School and Windham High School for preparing, transporting, and feeding the students today during this time.

"Christopher Howell

Assistant Superintendent

RSU14 Windham/Raymond Schools

Danielle Donnini

Principal - Manchester School"

And here's the school district's initial statement:

"Due to a bomb threat all staff and students at Manchester School have been evacuated to WIndham High School. Students will be provided lunch and will spend the afternoon at WHS. Manchester students will be dismissed from WHS at their regular time. Updates will be provided as soon as more information is available.

"If you are picking up your child, please pick them up at the long canopy entrance at the high school. Be sure to have an ID with you.

"If your child is in the SACC program at Manchester school, they will be attending at the closed café’ in the High School."