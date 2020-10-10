Windham footbridge flack ruffles feathers all across Facebook page

The Windham town manager had to backtrack on critical comments after someone rebuilt a footbridge in the Lowell Preserve this past week.

WINDHAM, Maine — A Windham, Maine town manager who criticized an anonymous hiker's construction of a new footbridge is now offering his thanks.

Initially, Windham Town Manager Barry Tibbetts took exception to the new footbridge in the Lowell Preserve being constructed without alerting the town.

People quickly took to the Windham Town Facebook page to voice their displeasure with the criticism.

One person posted, "Maybe you need to reach out to this kind person to see if they want to head a 'friends of' committee and take the whole thing off your hands."

Another person posted, "I seriously thought this was a joke when I first read the post. I'm embarrassed for the town of Windham if this is the best maintenance you can do. Thank you to the person(s) who built the new bridge! Do better Town of Windham!"

After hundreds of similar comments, the town's online post was edited to apologize and "thank" the anonymous hiker for making the repairs.

"We appreciate those who anonymously gave time, energy, and materials for trails at Lowell Preserve owned by the Town of Windham, and we apologize if our messaging was unclear on seeking information about the modifications," said Tibbetts. "Lowell Preserve has 308 acres for hiking and biking usage on designated trails. That old bridge was not on an approved trail nor approved for any usage. The Town and the Parks and Recreation Department very much appreciates any contributions. We have collaborated with several organizations through the years to maintain and improve trails at Lowell Preserve and at other trails throughout the town."