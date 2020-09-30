Wind advisory in effect in Maine until 5 p.m. Wednesday, as state sees downed trees and power lines

MAINE, USA — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory which will be effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected over portions of most of the state today. Strong winds are already blowing down limbs, trees, and power lines across the state.
MEMA encourages drivers to use extra caution. People should secure outdoor objects so they are not damaged by the strong winds.
NEWS CENTER Maine Meteorologist Ryan Breton says in central and eastern Maine, the strongest wind will be late morning into early afternoon.
The below photo shows a downed tree on Saco Street in Westbrook.