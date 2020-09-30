Wind advisory in effect in Maine until 5 p.m. Wednesday, as downed trees and power lines lead to street closures

MEMA encourages drivers to use extra caution. People should secure outdoor objects so they are not damaged by the strong winds.

MAINE, USA — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory which will be in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected over portions of most of the state today. Strong winds are already blowing down limbs, trees, and power lines across the state.

As of 11:30 a.m., Central Maine Power reports 106,433 customers are without power; Versant says 12,683 customers in their coverage area are without power.

MEMA encourages drivers to use extra caution. People should secure outdoor objects so they are not damaged by the strong winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect 5PM. South winds 15 to 25 mph w/gusts up to 50 mph expected over portions of most of the state today. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees & powerlines. Scattered power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving. Secure outdoor objects. https://t.co/EPAebN4CPR — MEMA (@MaineEMA) September 30, 2020

NEWS CENTER Maine Meteorologist Ryan Breton says in central and eastern Maine, the strongest wind will be late morning into early afternoon.

8:35am update: 24,540 @cmpco customers and 1,733 @versantpower customers are without power. The wind will lighten up after 10am in western Maine... after noon in central/eastern Maine. pic.twitter.com/GDQL0phX0m — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) September 30, 2020

While many spots around Maine are seeing lots of rain falling today, we are seeing pine needles falling here in Brewer. pic.twitter.com/2upXPP9zW4 — Bob Evans (@bevanswlbz) September 30, 2020