PORTLAND, Maine — The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland is one of four beneficiaries of a ticket raffle to Super Bowl 2019 in Atlanta next Sunday, Feb. 3.

The winner will be chosen in a drawing scheduled for Friday, Feb. 1. at 2 p.m. The winner gets two tickets to the game, round-trip flights from Boston to Atlanta (or a $1,500 stipend if the winner is from outside of New England), a stay at Hotel Indigo for Saturday and Sunday nights, Taste of NFL party tickets, NFL pregame party tickets, and dinner at Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse.

"We are so excited and honored that The Light Foundation has joined the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation in once again choosing BBCH as one of the beneficiaries of this raffle," said Maine Medical Center Vice President for Philanthropy Susan Doliner. "Donations like these help us continue to bring high-quality care to the children at BBCH."

RELATED: Super Bowl LIII | 'Know Before You Go' Guide

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and hall of famer Matt Light announced the raffle, which is hosted by the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, the Light Foundation, and Davio's Restaurant group. The raffle will also benefit the Boston Children's Hospital, The Greater Boston Food Bank, and the Light Foundation.

A $10 donation buys 10 raffle tickets. The more money a person donates, the more chances they have to win.

Anyone who donates at least $125 will get a picture signed by Gronkowski. A $300 purchase gets a Gronkowski-autographed football, and a $1,500 donation gets a Gronkowski-autographed jersey.

People interested in entering the raffle can do so here: https://lighthouseraffle.org/raffle/the-big-game-2019/