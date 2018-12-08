PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) --

If you've been to a grocery store or gas station in Maine lately you may have noticed a unique and “very Maine” flavor of milk.

That's because Portland-based Oakhurst is now selling wild blueberry milk made with Maine wild blueberries.

The idea came from social media.

Oakhurst held a contest soliciting ideas for a new milk flavor from its Facebook page.

The company received hundreds of responses but blueberry ended up being the winner.

Oakhurst says the first batches of the milk went on shelves in May and, though the idea of crowdsourcing a milk flavor was a first, the wild blueberry flavor has been enough of a success it may solicit customer for more flavor ideas.

“The future is, we evaluate, do we keep this as a seasonal item?” said Emilio Cuadra, Oakhurst’s national accounts director. “We want to ask our customers again.”

Right now, Cuadra says the milk is selling at half the rate of the company's chocolate milk, which is what Oakhurst had projected.

The company also says 53 million blueberries have been used to make the milk so far.

© 2018 WCSH-TV