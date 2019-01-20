ORONO, Maine — One of Maine's most important agricultural exports will be the focus of a conference next month.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension says it is hosting a free wild blueberry conference all day on Feb. 28 in Orono. Maine is America's producer of wild blueberries, which are smaller than their cultivated cousins. They're used in numerous processed and frozen food products.

The cooperative extension says the conference will touch on management of diseases, pollinators and weeds. The conference will also focus on blueberry fertility, harvest quality and other subjects.

Maine's wild blueberry industry has seen a downward trend in harvest size in recent years. Canada also harvests the berries.

The conference will take place at the Black Bear Inn in Orono.