SKOWHEGAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Luc Tieman is set to be sentenced in Somerset County Superior Court Thursday morning for the murder of his wife, Valerie, in August 2016.

A jury returned a quick verdict, finding Tieman guilty, after he made his own closing statements against his lawyer’s request last month.

► TIMELINE | The Murder of Valerie Tieman

Prosecutors are now seeking a sentence of at least 55 years in prison. The State is also seeking $6,000 in restitution.

Luc Tieman, 34, admitted under oath during the trial that his made-up story about his wife’s disappearance and subsequent murder changed over time.

He told NEWS CENTER Maine in an exclusive interview that he did so to protect his family.

► EXCLUSIVE | Tieman's Testimony: Why the man convicted of murdering his wife says he's innocent

Tieman still refuses to admit he murdered his wife and buried her in his parents’ backyard in Fairfield, despite the fact that she was found with a bag of potato chips and an apologetic note signed by him.

“If what they say is the case, then I have no recollection of it,” he said.

While an autopsy found drugs in Valerie Tieman’s system, the cause of death was due to two gunshot wounds to the head.

Tieman maintains someone else is responsible—arguing that there is no DNA evidence tying him to the crime.

► RELATED | 'I loved her like Christ loved the church,' man accused of killing wife tells police

“If they find out more information later and say, ‘Yeah, you can come out of jail now,’ that’s great,” Tieman said. “ If they don’t, and I end up dying in jail, I just want to do the most good I can for the other people in here.”

Sentencing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. He could face anywhere from 25 years to life in prison.

© NEWS CENTER Maine